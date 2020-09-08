Aerosol Propellants Market to Record Overwhelming Hike in Revenue By 2025

The global Aerosol Propellants Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The aerosol propellants market was estimated at USD 7.26 Billion in the year 2015. The market is likely to increase during the forecast period, owing to the development and utilization of superior propellant formulations that offer improved product dispensing capabilities.

Key Players:



Aveflor

DuPont

Honeywell

Aeropres Corporation

BOC Industrial Gases

Lapolla Industries

Growth Drivers:

The industry is likely to see substantial growth over the years ahead, as a result of increased penetration of aerosol cans in various application sectors including medical, automotive, food processing and paints. Owing to the heavy demand of aerosol cans in health and hygiene associated products like insect repellants and air fresheners, this in turn is likely to increase the demand for propellants over the years ahead.

Additionally, rapid urbanization along with infrastructural developments in countries like the UAE, India and China is expected to boost the consumption of cans and thus propel the product demand.

Product Outlook:

Hydrocarbons

Dimethyl Ether (DME) & Methyl Ethyl Ether

Nitrous Oxide and Carbon dioxide

Application Outlook:

Personal Care

Household

Automotive & Industrial

Food

Paints

Medical

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to show the fastest growth owing to a couple of socio-economic factors such as increase in disposable income and change in consumer lifestyles. Significantly rising use of various personal care products such as hair styling sprays and deodorants, among consumers is likely to boost the product consumption in the future. The market is expected to see a huge growth due to availability of low cost product formulations, as a consequence of decreased costs of raw material and low cost labor.

In terms of revenue, Germany is likely to account for over 28% share in Europe region, owing to substantial utilization of personal care products such as dry shampoos, deodorants and spray-on cosmetics. Considerable production, as well as consumption of cars in Germany, has increased the requirements of spray paints and automotive interior cleaners. This in turn, is estimated to improve the industry growth during the forecast period.

