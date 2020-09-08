Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Starter Cultures Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — The global starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value. The growing demand for dairy & dairy-based food and meat & sea food, as well as the increase in consumption of conventional beverages are propelling the demand of starter cultures. With the advancement of new technologies and innovative experiments in the food and beverage sector the usage of starter cultures have been dominant in the European market, due to its high consumption of processed food, whereas the Asia Pacific region is growing fastest owing to new technologies and increase in the export of food and beverages.

Opportunities: Growth prospects for untapped industrial applications

Currently, starter cultures are used in applications related to dairy, meat, seafood, and beverage markets. The incoming second generation of starter cultures is expected to expand its range of capabilities further to cover vegetables, fruits, and other food substances as well. The existing market involving meat, seafood, and alcoholic beverages continues to present avenues for growth as the manufacturer’s participation in this segment is still minimal.

Challenges: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials

The prices of raw materials for starter cultures are volatile, leading to uncertainty in the food & beverage market. Yeast mainly grows in beet or cane molasses, and these are the main substrates for its production. Since the last few years, the prices of molasses are increasing due to their use in other industrial applications such as feed and bio-ethanol production. Yeast also grows on sugar substrates such as sugar syrups. Thus, an increase in the cost of sugar has a direct impact on the price of yeast starter cultures.

By form, freeze-dried segment is projected to account for the largest share in the starter cultures market by form during the forecast period

With freeze-drying, microorganisms can be preserved without causing severe damage to their physical or molecular functions. As a result, the adoption of the freeze-drying method has increased significantly for microbe-based applications. These cultures can easily be rehydrated, depending on the application’s requirement. Freeze drying is used in various application areas such as fermented milk and cheese.

The Asia Pacific region witness the highest growth rate in the starter cultures market during the forecast period.

The increasing preference among consumers for healthy food, the growing demand for fermented dairy & dairy-based products, and high demand for meat & seafood are some of the major factors for the increased production of these items in the region. With the increasing production, there is an increasing demand for starter cultures. China, India, and Australia & New Zealand are some of the leading markets in the APAC region. Asia Pacific offers great opportunities to manufacturers and suppliers of starter cultures, owing to the cost advantage and high demand in this region. The increase in processed and convenience food production and innovations in segments such as meat, dairy, and beverage products drives the demand for starter cultures in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria), Sacco SRL (Italy), Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), Biochem SRL (Italy), Dalton Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), THT S.A. (Belgium), CSK Food (Netherlands), IGEA SRL (Italy), Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US), Bioprox (France), Benny Impex. (US), ABsource Biologics (India), Alliance India (India), Lactina Ltd. (Bulgaria), BDF Natural Ingredients (Spain), GEM Cultures (US), Kultured Wellness (Australia), Benebios Inc. (US), Binea (Canada), and Biolacter Inc. (Italy).

