Wooden Street Introduces Another Segment In Table Décor With Table Linen Online

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Udaipur, India, 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — Table linen is one of the secrets behind a captivating dining table that is ready for service. This accessory maintains the cleanliness along with abiding to the factor that décor matters the most. This is why there have evolved countless designs in the stream.For this, Wooden Street has commenced a fantastic collection of table linen online. This range holds long linen and tablemats that can fulfill the perfect purpose for the dining table. From modern designs to ample size, everything can be seen here.

Certainly, there are different kinds of materials like polyester, cotton printed table cloths and other materials. The sole purpose is to provide linen that is easy to be cleaned, handy to be accessed and stays stunning throughout. Understanding this, here are some of the product kinds that Wooden Street offers.

Cotton Placemats:

This table linen set is for incorporating accurate dining set for an individual. This is why there are several round or other shaped cloths with designs worth the modern décor. Examples of it are Multicolour Cotton Braided Round Table Placemats – Set of 2, Red Cotton Braided Round Table Placemats – Set of 2 etc. Its shape and prints make it quite an iconic addition to the dining table.

Cotton mats tend to be one of the handiest accessory for table décor as it can be easily cleaned and taken back to its chic and original form. For this, Wooden Street has commendable designs of cotton linen including Multicolour Cotton Table Runner (90 x 13 inches), Red Cotton Table Runner (90 x 13 inches) from Wooden Street. Its captivating color and prints makes it worth it.

Polyester Patterned Linen:

Polyester material offers the brightness and grace by just being wiped once. With this, the base offers the options to be colored and printed in any form and liking. Examples of it are Black and Yellow Printed Polyester Satin Silk Fabric Table Runner (72 x 14 inches), Multicolor Printed Polyester Satin Silk Fabric Table Runner (72 x 14 inches) from Wooden Street. It is so deeply detailed that it will enhance the table décor to the core. Also, the length can wrap around the entire table comfortably.

MDF Tablemats:

MDF placemats are becoming the trend of the season. It stands stubborn at the place and brings a plethora of designs in different themes and styles. Consider the example of Damask MDF Table Mats – Set of 6, Scallop MDF Table Mats – Set of 6 from Wooden Street. Color and pattern splashes of it are perfect to amplify the décor.

Plain Jute Mats:

This form of table linen is meant for the contemporary décor. The design of it is meant for making up the dining cleaner and smarter. Wooden Street has Natural Beige Jute Burlap Plain Border Placemats – Set of 4 in its range. It is perfect for placemats that do not have to be theme oriented. Along with it, there are several other table décor accessories like serving trays, cutlery holder, plates, bowls, trivets and a lot more.

For further information, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to serve you 24*7.

Conclusion:

The afore-mentioned are some of the table linen that can be concluded with the finest quality and amazing designs. Along with it, the big range is sure to get the best match for the dining room.