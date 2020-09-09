Bengaluru, India, 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — ICATT (International Critical Air Transfer Team), Indias only air ambulance company owned and lead by experienced Emergency Medical Services experts and critical care doctors, today announced the launch of Integrated Air ambulance services for the first time in the country, in collaboration with Kyathi, a leading aviation technology firm. ICATT Kyathis fixed wing aircraft for long distance emergency medical transport, combined with helicopter and land ambulance services providing last mile connectivity, will address the growing need for timely and quality emergency medical services in India. The fixed wing air ambulance to be stationed at the HAL airport in Bangalore, will also be the first air ambulance based out of South India, enabling speedier services for medical emergencies in the region and overcoming the challenges of high road traffic in the metro cities. Equipped with state-of-the-art German Isolation Pod, ICATT Kyathi will enable safe transport for critical COVID-19 patients as well.

The integrated air ambulance service was formally unveiled and launched today by Honble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sri. B.S. Yediyurappa. The event was graced by Sri. B. Sriramulu, Honble Minister of Health &Family Welfare and Dr. Sudhakar Honble Minister of Medical Education, Govt. of Karnataka.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Sri B S Yediyurappa, Honble Chief Minister of Karnataka said, During times of emergency, providing timely and speedy medical care and treatment is of paramount importance. The introduction of ICATT Kyathis Integrated Air Ambulance service will ensure not only quick medical assistance but also high quality care delivered by senior doctors and paramedics trained in critical care, while in flight. I am happy that ICATT Kyathi chose to station the air ambulance in Bangalore, catering better not only to the city, but to the whole of South India. I am also glad that we have taken this initiative at a time such as the COVID-19 pandemic when healthcare concerns are higher than normal.

Speaking after the formal launch of the air ambulance at Jakkur aerodrome today, Dr. Shalini Nalwad, Co-Founder & Director, ICATT, said, India requires better emergency medical services to meet the growing number of emergencies. What exists today, primarily stationed out of Delhi and Mumbai and providing fragmented services across the country, falls short of meeting the requirement. Second, for the service to be fully effective, you need last mile connectivity through well-equipped land ambulances and helicopters that could cater to cases in close by Tier II cities or overcome the challenge of loss of time in the golden hour due to land traffic. Being the only air ambulance service providers with medical know-how and expertise, there could be no none better than us to understand the relevance and need for integrated services and we are happy that we have finally launched this, more so at a time when the need for emergency medical care has been at an all-time high.

Dr. Rahul Singh Sardar, Co-Founder & Director ICATT added, The key aspect in choosing the right air ambulance is to understand the importance and criticality of the service. Having the right aero- medical professionals to tend to the patient while transferring them to a hospital is extremely important. Our team of doctors and paramedics have undergone the worlds best training in critical care, pre-hospital emergency, ECMO and Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) enabling us to offer top-of-the-line medical care and assistance in times of emergency. ICATT has a comprehensive medevac team of doctors, intensivists, perfusionists and paramedics. The doctors and paramedics are certified in Fellowship in Aero Medicine (FAM)

ICATT has to its credit the first International Aero-Medical transfer since the lock down from Afghanistan to India. ICATT has also undertaken Indias longest ever Medical Airlift from South Africa to Chennai and has enabling Favourable outcomes through Rapid Patient and Organ Transfer with precision. This year, ICATT has completed 63 Domestic Transfers, 10 International Transfers and 7 Organ Transfers until date. ICATT HEMS had played a significant role during Kerala disaster and has been instrumental in saving many lives.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N, Honble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka said, Emergency Medical Services is an essential part of the overall healthcare infrastructure and system. ICATTs integrated air ambulance service will enable us further strengthen the states and the regions healthcare infrastructure.

Sri. B. Sriramulu, Honble Minister of Health & Family Welfare, added, Bangalore has some of the worlds and countrys best medical and healthcare service providers. The city also is home to expats as well as professionals from across the country and globe. In this context, ICATTs air ambulance service for emergency medical care will strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and support services readily available for people in the city and in the nearby region.

Dr. Sudhakar, Honble Minister for Medical Education, Govt. of Karnataka, said It is of utmost importance to render quick and qualitative medical attention especially in times of emergency. ICATTs team of doctors are doing a stupendous service in providing quality healthcare services to patients in need. The air ambulance service is a step in the right direction to provide quicker and better healthcare services.