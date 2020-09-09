Maple Street signs first negotiation client as partner of Credit Union Services, Inc.

COLUMBIA, Md., 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ — Maple Street, Inc., the recognized leader in providing vendor relationship management services to credit unions and community banks, has signed its first negotiation client as a Credit Union Services, Inc. (CUSI) partner, a subsidiary of the Maryland & DC Credit Union Association.

Maple Street’s professional negotiators will work with IBEW 26 Federal Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative, to negotiate its data processing contract and help the institution secure the right price and contract terms, vendor performance and accountability.

“We’re honored by the trust IBEW 26 FCU has placed in us and are eager to begin negotiating contracts that will reduce its expenses, improve performance and manage risk,” said Mike Crofts, president of Maple Street. “Since 2003, we’ve saved credit unions and community banks more than $110 million and that number is growing daily. We look forward to helping IBEW 26 FCU add to its bottom line while improving its technology and competitiveness.”

Maple Street’s negotiation agreement with IBEW 26 FCU is based on a strategic partnership with CUSI. This partnership enables Maple Street to work with member credit unions to provide vendor management and negotiation services.

“CUSI is pleased to partner with Maple Street to provide our member credit unions vendor management and negotiation services,” said John Bratsakis, CUSI president and CEO. “We’re glad IBEW 26 FCU is taking advantage of Maple Street’s negotiation services.”

Maple Street also offers CUSI members access to its revolutionary Vendor Advantage System®. The Vendor Advantage System® is a complete, comprehensive vendor relationship management system that bundles services with an advanced technology platform, incorporating supply-chain management principles to manage vendor relationships to reduce vendor expenses, improve vendor performance and manage risk.

For more information about Maple Street, visit www.maplestreetinc.com

For more information about CUSI and the MD&DC Credit Union Association, visit www.mddccua.org.

About Maple Street

Maple Street, Inc., is the industry leader in managing vendors. Maple Street’s vision for managing vendors led to the development of the Vendor Advantage System®, which provides a comprehensive vendor relationship management system for credit unions and community banks. The Vendor Advantage System® embraces all aspects of vendor relationship management. With this proven approach, Maple Street reduces vendor expenses, improves vendor performance and truly manages risk for its clients, and since 2003, Maple Street has saved clients over $110 million. Maple Street is based near Orlando, Florida. For more information, call (800) 513-6839 or visit www.maplestreetinc.com.

About Credit Union Services Inc.

CUSI is the Service Corporation of the MD & DC Credit Union Association and connects credit unions with business solutions to help them drive growth and success. By anticipating industry trends and partnering with a select group of carefully vetted service providers, CUSI enables the Association to offer its credit unions best in class, cost-effective solutions.