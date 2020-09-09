Mobile Security Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-09 —According to a research report “Mobile Security Market by End User (Individual and Enterprise (Solution (Authentication, Application Security, & Device Security), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical), Operating System (IOS & Android), & Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global mobile security market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 7.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period. Major factors fueling the market growth are growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in enterprises, and increasing mobile adoption around the world.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America has a high mobile penetration. According to the report named Mobile Economy North America 2018, published by GSMA, unique mobile subscribers in North America exceeded 300 million, accounting for 84% of the population, at the end of 2017. With a high number of unique mobile subscribers, North America represents significant growth opportunities for mobile security solutions providers. North America tops the world in terms of the number of security vendors and security breach incidents. Industries and government organizations in North America are investing heavily in security solutions and services to combat cybercrimes. Growing trends such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Internet of Things (IoT), and the Internet of Everything (IoE) have resulted in tremendous growth in this region; they have also triggered a rise in next-generation threats and added more complexities and concerns to mobile security solutions providers. The growing need to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data has increased government intervention in recent years. Specific budget allocations and mandated adaptive cybersecurity policies are expected to make North America the most lucrative market for different categories of vendors.

Major North American vendors in the mobile security market are Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), Symantec (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), McAfee (US), Kaspersky (Russia), VMware (US), IBM (US), ESET (Slovakia), BlackBerry (Canada), MobileIron (US), Samsung (South Korea), F-Secure (Finland), Check Point (Israel), Panda Security (Spain), Bitdefender (Romania), OneSpan (US), Quick Heal (India), Fortinet (US), Citrix Systems (US), Webroot (US), Keeper Security (US), Amtel (US), and Codeproof (US).

Microsoft offers Microsoft Endpoint Manager for the protection of mobile devices. Microsoft offers its mobile security solutions through an integrated management solution. This integrated platform is a combination of enterprise mobility and security capabilities. The platform helps protect and secure enterprises, thus providing the flexibility of working remotely using enterprise mobility management and BYOD security. The company caters to a wide range of industry verticals, including finance and insurance, manufacturing and retail, media and entertainment, public sector, healthcare, and Information Technology (IT) and telecommunications. The company adopts a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen its market position.

IBM operates through various business operation segments, such as services, financing, hardware, software, technology, and research, where the services segment contributes the maximum to improve the company’s customer performance with major focus on IT. IBM moved its developments from experimental-based to hybrid cloud-based Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven applications that focus on digital reinvention. The company has a broad range of products that work on analytics, cloud, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and Watson platforms. This wide product portfolio majorly focuses on improving product efficiency. In the mobile security market, IBM offers secure mobile solutions within its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions. These solutions include Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), along with IBM Watson delivering AI-based, cloud-centric, and integrated mobile security platform. The company focuses on organic growth strategies for growth.

