Viral Inactivation Market | Growing at a CAGR of 12.3% | Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Viral inactivation is important and mandatory step in the manufacturing process of biological products to remove or inactivate potential contaminant viruses. These biological products are used for the treatment and diagnostic purposes in humans. As the disease burden in the world is increasing the demand for the medicines is increasing hence the production of biologicals, injectables etc., is on a rise. Also, many of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are gearing to cater to the growing demands of medicines. This aids to the growth of market.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Viral Inactivation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% to reach USD 573.0 Million.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Increasing Number of New Drug Launches

Strong R&D Investments in the Life Sciences Industry

Increasing Government Support for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on end user, the viral inactivation market is categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

The application segments included in the report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW).

Viral Inactivation Market Growth Opportunities;

Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Developing Countries Present Significant Growth Opportunities for the Market

The geographic segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.

Major players in the viral inactivation market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).