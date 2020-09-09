Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market | at a CAGR of 24.3% | Increased Use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market: Revolutionary Primer for Clinical Decision Support (Market Dynamics, Case Studies, Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market is projected to reach USD 35.6 Million, at a CAGR of 24.3%.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Funding and Research Grants

Growing Presure to Curb Healthcare Spending and Improve Patient Outcomes

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Decision Support Systmes

Target Audience For the Research Report:

Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physician practices, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, ambulatory centers, and outpatient clinics)

Healthcare insurance companies/payers

Healthcare it service providers

Venture capitalists

Government bodies

Increasing funding & research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. In addition, machine learning & artificial intelligence in CDSS is posing as a lucrative opportunity for the market in the coming years.

Various players in the market offer sepsis CDS solutions embedded in their EHR while there are others who offer separate surveillance solutions for sepsis.

North America dominated the market.

Geographically, the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 owing to factors such as rising incidence of sepsis, focus of major players in the region and increasing investment in HCIT expenditure.

Wolters Kluwer Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Amara Health Analytics (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Ambient Clinical Analytics (US), Iatric Systems Inc. (US), PeraHealth Inc. (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market.