Global Synthetic Biology Market : Declining Cost of Dna Sequencing and Synthesizing

The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for synthetic genes & synthetic cells, wide range of applications of synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing & synthesizing, increasing R&D funding & initiatives in synthetic biology, and increasing investments in the market.

[256 Pages Report] The synthetic biology market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9%.

The global market was dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) in 2019. The company offers synthetic biology products, which include DNA fragments, software, engineering kits, DNA oligos, and clones. The company‘s large share in this market can be attributed to its broad product portfolio, years of experience, and vast distribution channel.

Based on tools, the market segmented into oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA, enzymes, cloning technology kits, synthetic cells, chassis organisms and xeno-nucleic acid. In 2019, the oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by enzymes. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for synthetic DNA, synthetic RNA, and synthetic genes, which are used in a wide range of research applications.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning, sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement & modeling, microfluidics, nanotechnology, and bioinformatics technologies. In 2019, the gene synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into environmental, medical, industrial, and food & agricultural applications. In 2019, the medical applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by industrial applications. The extensive research on new and better treatments, coupled with the availability of huge private and public funding for the discovery of novel therapies, is the primary driver for the medical applications segment.

Geographical growth scenario of Synthetic Biology Market

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in the number of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, the increasing number of healthcare & life science facilities, and increasing requirements for regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, growing number of international alliances, heavy funding for synthetic biology research, and strong government support are expected to drive the growth of these markets during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris, Inc. (US), Intrexon Corporation (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (US), Codexis, Inc. (US), Synthego Corporation (US), Creative Enzymes (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Cyrus Biotechnology Inc. (US), ATUM (US), TeselaGen (US), Arzeda (US), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (US), and New England Biolabs (US).