Threat Intelligence Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2020-2025

09th Sept 2020 – Global Threat Intelligence Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The development of cyber-attacks against entities and organizations have made traditional cybersecurity measures virtually outdated; which has given rise to the necessity of threat intelligence. Threat Intelligence implies information that supports administrations to understand the risks produced by severe and common outside threats. In addition, the factors that propel the growth of the market include collective number of sophisticated cloud several initiatives, increasing government compliance on data security, and development of next-generation threat intelligence solutions.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as lack of awareness regarding evolving cyber threats, technical complications, and high cost related tothe deployment. Threat intelligence industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and geography.

Threat intelligence market may be explored by solution as Log Management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Incident Forensics, Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Risk Management. Threat intelligence industry may be explored by service as Advanced threat monitoring, Security intelligence feed, Professional Service, Managed Service, Training and support, Consulting service. The “Managed service” dominated the market in 2017 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Several managed services offered by threat intelligence sellers are security intelligence feed and ATM. Managed services helps the clients to increase more insights on the evolving threats in the security environment. The increase in the customer base from the SME community and rise in large-scale networks are propelling factors of managed services.

Threat intelligence market may be explored by deployment mode as Cloud, and On-premises. The market may be explored by organization size as Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). The market may be explored by verticals as Government, Transportation, IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Education, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others (Media and Entertainment, Gaming, and Real Estate)

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the threat intelligence industry include Symantec Corporation, iSIGHT Partners Inc., Looking Glass, Inc., VeriSign, Inc., Dell EMC, Crowdstrike Inc., EclecticIQ BV, Alienvault, Inc., ThreatQuotient Inc., and Anomali, Inc.The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

