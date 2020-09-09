Emission Control Catalyst Market Segmentation, Growth Rate and Research Report, 2024

Felton, California, Sept. 09, 2020 –

The global Emission Control Catalyst Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global emission control catalyst market size was 1,978 kilo tons in 2015. Rising awareness towards reduction of carbon footprints along with stringent norms implemented by government towards reduction of harmful pollutants from industries and automotive combustion will create substantial demand for these catalyst in the near future.

Key Players:



Johnson Matthey

Solvay SA

Umicore SA

Corning Incorporated

Aerinox

Cormetech

Growth Drivers:

Increasing automobile production in developing countries including China, India, Mexico and Iran will increase the product demand over the next eight years. Presence of strict regulation norms regarding emissions in various developed countries including the U.S., and UK is expected to fuel product demand over the forecast period.

High dependence on temperature fluctuation for the product performance is expected to pose a challenge to the market growth over the forecast period.

Volatility in platinum based catalyst prices owing to unavailability of noble metals is anticipated to hinder industry expansion over the upcoming years. Increasing investments in platinum-rhodium-palladium based manufacturing facilities by key players including BASF and Johnson Matthey will open new market avenues over the upcoming years.

Product Outlook:

Palladium

Platinum

Rhodium

Application Outlook:

Automotive

Industrial

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific was the largest market and accounted for 32.9% of the overall volume in 2015. Large vehicle manufacturing base in India, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and China owing to increasing population will augment market growth. Availability of cheap raw material in countries including China and India is expected to fuel investment in these countries.

Growing number of power plants and diesel engines in various countries including India and China is expected to promote industry expansion over the upcoming years.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2024. Europe has established itself as a lucrative market for emission control catalyst.

