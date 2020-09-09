Microscope Market Revenue Driving Factors and Research Report, 2024

Felton, California, Sept. 09, 2020 –

The global Microscope Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Microscope Market is projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2024, exhibiting a 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period. The magnification and visualization devices such as microscope are the important part of scientific research and research and development activities. The newer industries such as polymer industry, nanotechnology, agriculture and atomic science are the key customer of this device.

Key Players:



Carl Zeiss AG

Bruker Corporation

CAMECA Instruments

FEI Company

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The optical technology captures the highest market shares at academic institutes and science research institutes for cellular or subcellular imaging activities. The adoption of devices at academic institutes such as schools, colleges, universities and private institutes and the growing research culture in developing countries as well as at small scale industries raises the product penetration.

The another reason for industry growth is government and private organizations funding for the research and technology development The price plays an important role in product acceptance, the affordable price of the device increases the product adoption. Thus, the above factors are the main driver for the business growth.

Product Outlook:

Optical Microscopes

Electron Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

Application Outlook:



Material Sciences

Nanotechnology

Life Sciences

Semiconductors

Regional Insights:

North America accounts for 34.13% revenue share in 2016. The largest share in North America is accounted due to its strong economy, technology advancement and high adoption rate in the region. In addition, the government provides heavy funding and investment in the R&D, thus opening more opportunities for the market players.

Asia Pacific incorporated the growing economies such as India, Japan and China. Japan is the largest manufacturer of technology products with the vast number of local manufacturers. The government initiatives such as project funding for R&D development and funding for the infrastructure development at the schools and colleges increase the market. Thus, this region is projected to be the fastest growing over the forecast period.

