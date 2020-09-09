Agricultural Fumigants Market: Increase in Focus on the Reduction of Post-Harvest Losses to Drive the Market Growth

The global agricultural fumigants market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.59 Billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% by 2022.

The growth of the agricultural fumigants market can be attributed to the growing focus on increasing agricultural production, increase in focus on the reduction of post-harvest losses, and growing usage of fumigants for the production and storage of cereals. However, there are several region-specific regulations on the usage of agricultural fumigants by various governing bodies, which act as a restraint for the market growth. Additionally, accumulation of residue on grains, fruits, and a proposed ban on methyl bromide are also expected to affect the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure

The reduction of post-harvest food losses is a critical component for ensuring food security. Post-harvest losses arise from freshly harvested agricultural produce undergoing changes during handling. Post-harvest losses are a measurable reduction in foodstuffs and affect both quantity and quality. According to the UN DESA (United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs) report the global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, further adding to global food security concerns. Thus, food availability and accessibility can be raised by increasing production and reducing losses.

Post-harvest losses can be avoided by undertaking fumigation for pest prevention. For example, the decay of citrus post-harvest is controlled by ammonia gas fumigation. Post-harvest green mold and blue mold, caused by Penicillium digitatum and Penicillium italicum respectively, are effectively controlled by ammonia gas fumigation of lemons and oranges. This treatment does not harm oranges; however, it causes the tissue within previously injured areas on the crust of lemons to become darker in color. Fumigation of lemons with ammonia slightly accelerates the natural transition of the color of the crust from green to yellow. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses to maintain the quality of agricultural commodities. Also, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses. This is employed as a further preventative method in pre-harvest cleaning for the storage of grains.

Speak to Analyst about these Findings

The key players in the agricultural fumigants market include BASF (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), ADAMA (Israel), Dow Chemicals (US), and FMC (US). Other players include UPL (India), Degesch (US), Nufarm (Australia), American Vanguard (US), Nippon (Japan), Arkema (US), and Rentokil (UK).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441