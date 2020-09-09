Fluoroscopy Equipment Market | Major Factors Influencing Market Growth

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

[143 Pages Report] The fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 7.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in the fluoroscopy equipment market is attributed to factors such as advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Market Size Estimation

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the fluoroscopy equipment market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23056341

Data Triangulation

After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes as explained above—the market was split into several segments and subsegments. In order to complete the overall market engineering process and to arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides, in the fluoroscopy industry.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and measure the fluoroscopy equipment market by product, application, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the fluoroscopy equipment market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the world (RoW)

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile key players and their core competencies3 in the fluoroscopy equipment market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations in the fluoroscopy equipment market.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=23056341

Key Market Players

The major players in the fluoroscopy equipment industry are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Philips (Netherlands). These companies together accounted for a share of ~80% of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2018. Other players in the market include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), and ADANI Systems Inc. (Belarus).