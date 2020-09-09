Mobile Connected Smart Objects Market healthy pace throughout 2016 – 2026 just published

Mobile Connected Smart Objects Market: Overview

Advancements in the cloud-based software, IoT and low power sensors have made mobile connected smart objects one of the fastest growing market. It is excepted that majority of the households in future to include smart objects which includes toys, consumer appliances, sports equipment, lights, fans, medicinal gadgets which can be controlled remotely by smartphone or tablet.

Smart objects are used to send and receive data which enhance the interaction between humans as well as with other smart objects by a well-defined internet interfaces. Smartphones connected with these smart objects with a mobile application platform act as remote control for displaying and analyzing information and also interface with the social networks to monitor the things. Smart objects are created by embedding electronic tags such as RFID or sensor into non-smart physical objects and can be remotely synced with a smartphone by using protocols like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Mobile connected smart objects market: Drivers

Increase in high speed network connections and global demand for smartphone and tablets are the key market drivers for mobile connected smart objects.

Innovation in technology in the field of wireless technologies like Wi-Fi, WI-Max, GPRS, and Bluetooth is expected to drive the mobile connected smart objects market.

The Mobile connected smart objects market is also majorly driven by the increased awareness and the trend among the manufacturers as well as the consumers regarding the benefits of using mobile connected smart devices.  

Mobile connected smart objects market: Segmentation

Mobile connected smart objects market is segmented into type of connectivity, vertical and region.

On the basis of type of connectivity mobile connected smart objects market is be segmented into direct connectivity and indirect connectivity where direct connected device are like machine to machine connectivity and indirect connectivity device include like objects with electronic IDs and wearable’s &  gadgets etc.

The Mobile connected smart objects market is be segmented into vertical such as media and entertainment sector, healthcare sector, transportation, manufacturing sector, retail sector,  IT & Telecom sector, energy & utilities.

On basis of region Mobile connected smart objects market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. 

Regional overview of Mobile connected smart objects market:

At present, North America is dominating the market in terms of revenue contribution share followed by Europe. Among all the regions, Asia-pacific is expected to create huge market opportunity for major players operating in the Mobile connected smart objects market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players in Mobile connected smart objects:

The major players active in Mobile-connected smart objects market include Google, Samsung, General Electric, Bosch, Belkin, Insteon, Honeywell, Sony Corporation, Xiaomi and Philips

The report covers exhaustive analysis of Mobile-connected smart objects market:

  • Mobile connected smart objects market segments
  • Mobile connected smart objects market dynamics
  • Mobile connected smart objects Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2015
  • Mobile connected smart objects market size & forecast 2016 to 2026
  • Mobile connected smart objects Ecosystem analysis
  • Mobile connected smart objects market current trends/issues/challenges
  • Competition & Companies involve in Mobile connected smart objects market
  • Mobile connected smart objects Technology
  • Mobile connected smart objects Value Chain
  • Mobile connected smart objects market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Mobile-connected smart objects market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

  • Europe
    • Western Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Nordics
      • Benelux
      • Rest of the Western Europe
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland
      • Russia
      • Rest of the Eastern Europe
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of LATAM
  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
    • China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Rest of APEJ
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of Mobile connected smart objects parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the Mobile connected smart objects industry
  • In-depth market segmentation of Mobile connected smart objects
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
  • Recent industry trends and developments in Mobile connected smart objects
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings in Mobile connected smart objects
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint in Mobile connected smart objects

