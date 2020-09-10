Shannon’s Fall Auction on September 17th Features 230 Quality Artworks Dating From The 19th Century Through Contemporary

Milford, CT, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Shannon’s fall auction on Thursday, September 17th, at 6 pm Eastern time, will be presented in a 180-page color catalog filled with important paintings, drawings, prints and sculpture. A live-stream of the auction and live-online bidding will be available via Invaluable.com. Telephone bids can be reserved in advance and absentee bids will be accepted before the auction. For more information, visit www.shannons.com or call 203-877-1711.

The centerpiece of the sale is the Jeanne and Carroll Berry Collection, assembled with great care over the past 30 years. The collection includes works by sixteen of the original “Irascible Eighteen.” The Berrys knew “advanced art” when they saw it and collected works by these leading Abstract Expressionist artists ahead of the trend.

Leading offerings from the collection are a work on paper by Adolph Gottlieb from his Burst series (est. $80,000-$120,000); a Jackson Pollock work on paper from 1952-1956 (est. $80,000-$120,000); and a Mark Rothko work on paper from circa 1948 (est. $60,000-$80,000). Other artists represented in the collection include Robert Motherwell, Hans Hoffman, Willem DeKooning, Richard Pousette-Dart and Ad Reinhardt.

Modern Art is led by a selection of works from the collection of Manhattan art patron and philanthropist Vera List, including Picasso’s famed etching Le Repas Frugal (est. $80,000-$120,000); and an original Marc Chagall watercolor and ink on paper titled L’Ombrelle from 1939. Other highlights in this category include a Picasso bronze, titled Seated Woman (est. $40,000-$60,000); and a Kurt Schwitters collage titled Merz 149, from 1920 (est. $40,000-$60,000). American modernism is led by two works by Charles Burchfield, Steel Mill Homes and Buzzard Cabin, George Bellows’ Farmer and Chickens, Thomas Hart Benton’s Threshing Rice and a Still Life with Pears by Marsden Hartley.

Traditional 19th American art, Hudson River School and American Impressionist paintings are a mainstay at Shannon’s. This sale is no exception, led by Charles Courtney Curran’s Wind on the Cliff (est. $70,000-$90,000); Jasper Francis Cropsey’s By the Lake (est. $30,000-$50,000); and Frederick Carl Frieseke’s Woman in a Silk Robe (est. $40,000-$60,000). Other top lots include paintings by Alfred T. Bricher, William Merritt Chase, Eric Sloane, John George Brown, Charles Ethan Porter, Edward Bannister and many more.

Sandra Germain, managing partner of Shannon’s, commented, “We are looking forward to once again welcoming clients to our gallery. The catalog for this sale promises to be our best yet. We have ensured that we can have a safe preview according to the advice of our governor, and are welcoming requests for video previews and in-person appointments. We are fortunate that we have systems in-place to facilitate distance bidding, including online bidding, telephone bidding and absentee bidding.”

The Berry Collection was initially advertised in the spring and has generated a buzz of excitement for the fall auction. Alongside the other quality offerings presented by Shannon’s this sale is not to be missed. For a full preview of the auction, to request condition reports or to pre-order an auction catalog, visit www.shannons.com; or, you can call them at 203-877-1711.

Previews will be held by appointment only, from September 8-16, weekdays, from 11 am to 5 pm Eastern time; and Saturday, September 12th from 12 noon to 3 pm. The gallery will be closed to the public on the day of the auction, Thursday, September 17th. Consignments at Shannon’s are accepted year-round. To consign a single item or an entire collection, contact info@shannons.com.

