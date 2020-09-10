Intellectual Property Attorney Launches Unique Legal Residency Training Program During COVID-19

New York, NY, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — ArtWorks™ Legal Incubator & Residency Program is an exciting, first-of-its-kind dual Residency & Legal Incubator Program for new and transitioning attorneys, looking to grow in the intellectual property practice area. The ideal candidate for this program is new attorneys, law graduates, and those transitioning practice areas.

Founded through a collaboration of attorneys, business strategists, and philanthropists, the program is currently accepting applications and is scheduling open houses in New York throughout the summer, through September 14, 2020. This brand new approach to using intellectual property law in business development provides opportunities for training, guidance, mentorship, and networking for highly qualified, motivated attorneys looking to sharpen their skills and while acquiring assistance in growing a lucrative and sustainable income stream.

The value of intellectual property law training extends beyond an exciting career. The Residency Program is a highly competitive 9-month intensive with cornerstones built on mentorship, business strategies, opportunities to practice, as well as professional and personal development. Eligible candidates will receive individualized and rigorous counseling in all areas of their new careers.

ArtWorks™ successfully conducted an extensive multi-year beta test with 3L and new attorneys through its Legal Externship Program. The list of alums boasts graduates from Columbia University, Cardozo Law School, New York Law School, Pace University, Brooklyn Law School, and other New York Area Consortium of Law Schools.

Information sessions are being hosted virtually for the new semester this fall. Interested candidates can also call 646-768-9990 or email team@ArtWorksLegal.org. Registration is open on www.artworksincubator.com.

While the majority of courts were closed for several months due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, intellectual property attorneys have continued to thrive with the Federal courts, the USPTO, and the US Copyright Office fully operational.

“This program is creating job security in the face of severe upheaval in the economic space. This is my personal invitation to all those ambitious, courageous lawyers ready to help write the next chapter in legal history,” said Waseme. “In a time when so much is unstable, this residency program is a new, innovative path to success.”

About ArtWorks™:

ArtWorks.™ is a division of Merchitect Development Institute, Inc., a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve lives through business development, economic advocacy, and access to access to legal services. Nzengha Waseme is a graduate of the Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center at Touro College. She is admitted to practice in New York State, the US District Court, Southern District of NY, the United States Court of Appeals, 2nd Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Stennett

646-499-6992

info@artworksincubator.com