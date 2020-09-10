BEST REMOTE DESKTOP SOFTWARE IN 2020 – MOST RECENT RANKINGS RELEASED BY 360QUADRANTS

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Remote desktop software is a tool that uses Virtual Network Computing (VNC) to let one computer remotely access and control another computer via internet/network connection. It majorly enables a local user to have entire access to the desktop environment and resources of a remote computer. Generally, accessing the remote computer’s desktop needs software to be installed and configured on both computers—they both must be powered on and are connected to the Internet. The user logs into the Remote Desktop Software on the local computer, and after authentication at the remote computer, access to its desktop environment is permitted.

360Quadrants has analyzed and published some of the best remote desktop software providers which will benefit businesses while selecting the right RDP software for their requirements. All these software providers were plotted on a quadrant after thorough analyses based on two broad categories, product maturity and company maturity.

360Quadrants also performs a detailed SWOT analysis which allows service providers to understand new growth opportunities and areas of improvement.

Remote Desktop Software Vendor Evaluation

360Quadrants has assessed a total of 36 companies offering remote desktop software which were analyzed, of which, the top 10 software providers were selected and placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

TeamViewer, Zoho Assist, ConnectWise Control, and LogMeIn Rescue have been identified as the Visionary Leaders in the remote desktop software space. Visionary leaders are known to have comprehensive product range and an extensive global presence.

AnyDesk has been identified as Innovator in remote desktop software space. Innovators in the remote desktop software space are generally known to have an innovative product range and a robust business strategy.

SolarWinds DameWare Mini Remote Control has been identified as Emerging player in the remote desktop software space. Emerging players are majorly evolving players which develop and market niche products, made for very specific purposes.

VNC Connect, Splashtop Business Access, Goverlan Reach, and ISL Light have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the remote desktop software space. Dynamic Differentiators are known to have niche product ranges and very strong business strategies which help them grow constantly.

360Quadrants Assessment

A team of analysts assess the vendors providing the top remote desktop software. Different evaluation criteria considered are product maturity, company maturity, and significant inputs from industry experts and buyers. Parameters under product maturity include product portfolio, type of deployment, features & functionality, and support services. Parameters under company maturity include geographical presence, organic growth strategies such as overall revenue growth, industry verticals catered, and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions. Each parameter is given a specific weightage as per industry demand. Finally, the vendor is rated based upon the parameters offered, after which, the algorithm is processed which then systematically generates a quadrant.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Language Learning Software, Photo Management Software, and CRM Software.

