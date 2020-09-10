Clutch.co distinguishes Divectors among top B2B companies in Estonia

Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — We are proud to announce that Divectors has been listed among leading B2B companies in Estonia, according to the latest Clutch.co report.

To select industry leaders Clutch looks at the variety of criteria, such as the list of former clients, case studies, and awards received. Additionally, the deciding factor is a history of high-quality Clutch reviews.

“Getting recognition from Clutch is a great honor to us and a further proof that we are on the right track. We will continue working on delivering the best quality of service to our clients and remain industry leaders,” says Stepan Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Divectors.

Divectors will continue delivering the quality of service to their clients and will work on maintaining its professional reputation and trusting relationship with their partners and clients.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leader in connecting global service providers with corporate buyers from around the world. The ratings and reviews platform publishes the most extensive and referenced client reviews in the B2B services market. Clutch has grown by 50% or more every year throughout the past five years and is ranked #412 in Inc.’s 2018 and #773 in Inc.’s 2019 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and #27 in LinkedIn’s list of the top 50 startups. The companies Clutch helps come from the U.S., Canada, Central and Eastern Europe, India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

About Divectors

Divectors is a custom software development and data services company with over 11 years of experience. We help businesses make intelligent, data-driven decisions by making sense out of large volumes of data they have and turning them into valuable insights. We specialize in data services, custom software development and experience design.

Divectors offers end-to-end solutions from creating a concept, identifying requirements and UX design to implementation, testing, and support. Our team includes data architects, data analysts, BI and Big Data developers, experienced SCRUM masters and project managers. On top of that, we’ve got software developers and experience designers.