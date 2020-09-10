Global Pharmacy Automation Market is estimated to grow USD 5.38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2%

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors that are expected to be driving the pharmacy automation market are the growing need to minimize medication errors, rapid decentralization of pharmacies, rising geriatric population and rising labor cost. On the other hand, reluctance among the healthcare organizations to adopt pharmacy automation systems is expected to restrain the overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

[218 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the pharmacy automation market is estimated to grow from USD 3.63 billion in 2017 to USD 5.38 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Medication errors and dispensing errors are recognized as leading causes of hospital readmissions across the globe. A medication error can occur due to a variety of factors such as poor order communication between the physician and pharmacist, dangerous storage practices in pharmacies, and confusion arising out of the use of similar labels.

Based on product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated table top counters, automated medication compounding systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, and other pharmacy automation systems. Automated medication dispensing systems accounted for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market in 2016.

On the basis of end users the market is classified into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organization and mail order pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Retail pharmacies is the fastest growing end user segment in the pharmacy automation market during the forecast period.

Geographical growth scenario of Pharmacy Automation Market:

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the pharmacy automation market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The large share of the North American pharmacy automation market can largely be attributed to the increasing number of drug prescriptions at pharmacies resulting from growth in the aging population

Leading market players and strategies adopted:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Parata Systems LLC (U.S), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), ScriptPro LLC (U.S.), KUKA AG (Germany), TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (U.S.), RxSafe, LLC (U.S.), ARxIUM Inc. (U.S.) and Talyst Systems, LLC (U.S.).