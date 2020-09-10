Animal Feed Additives Market Segmentation, Growth Rate and Research Report, 2025

Felton, California, Sept. 10, 2020 –

The global Animal Feed Additives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global animal feed additives market demand was over 256 kilo tons in 2015. The key driver for increasing market penetration was due to rapid and fast consuming meat and other products processed from milk which is considered as one of the leading sources of protein and essential nutrients.

Growth Drivers:

Feed additives are the key components for the rapid improvement of metabolism in the livestock. These constituents act as a catalyst by providing advantages such as improving weight gain, prevention of diseases, digestion, vitamin intake as well as enhances the quality of meat.

Due to these specialty additional features to the finished product, the industry is estimated to witness tremendous growth for the addition of additives in the feed over the near future. Another major factor affecting the market growth include the outbreak of numerous diseases affecting livestock like swine flu, mouth infection, and bird flu has increased the importance for safety and quality of meat and meat products.

Product Outlook:

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Livestock Outlook:

Port/Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 30% of the global animal feed additives market. Countries such as China, Indonesia, and India have been facing strong growth in their respective economy owing to increasing standard of living and population explosion have increased the demand for meat products. China is the leading consumer and manufacturer of meat globally. Increasing urbanization rate and disposable income are anticipated to be some major factors for the increasing consumption of meat in the country.

North America accounted for over 25% of total demand in 2015. North America is the fastest-growing segment for meat production and consumption.

