RSV Diagnostics Market Overview – Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Factors driving the growth of this RSV Diagnostics Market include rising burden of RSV infections, growing demand for PoC molecular diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of RSV infections, and increasing approval of RSV diagnostic kits and assays.

According to the new market research report RSV Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 929.2 Million by 2022 from USD 574.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95683942

This market is segmented based on products, method, end user, and region. The global RSV diagnostics market is segmented based on product, method, end user, and region.

• On the basis of products, the RSV diagnosis market is categorized into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The kits and assays segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

• Based on method, the market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, rapid antigen detection tests, and other methods. The molecular diagnostics segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

• Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home care. The hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for RSV diagnostic testing in hospitals and clinics is driving the growth of this segment.

Based on region, the RSV diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the RSV diagnostics market in 2017. This is mainly due to factors such as the increasing patient base of RSV diseases, technological advancements in PoC molecular diagnostic devices, and growing healthcare expenditures.

Get Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95683942

Key players in the RSV diagnostics market include bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Luminex (US), BioCartis (Belgium), Hologic (US), and Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com