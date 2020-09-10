Video Surveillance Storage Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2025 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-10 — According to a research report “Video Surveillance Storage Market by Product (SAN, NAS, DAS, and video recorders), Storage Media (HDD and SSD), Enterprise Size, Application (Commercial, City Surveillance, and Industrial), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2020–2025. The factors driving the market growth are the adoption of IP cameras and demand for video surveillance and its storage to secure public places. On the other hand, the low awareness of the availability of storage technologies and systems may restrain the market growth.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest market size in the global VSS market. There is a rise in competition in the VSS market, due to the increasing number of smart cities in the countries such as India and China demanding video surveillance storage systems to monitor and analyze public places for security purposes. The governments of Japan, Australia, India, New Zealand, and Singapore are investing in smart city projects for monitoring traffic and protecting their citizens and public places. Due to these contributions to the VSS market, APAC is expected to witness strong growth.

Market Players

The VSS market report provides the competitive landscape and company profiles of key vendors. Major vendors in the global VSS market include Cisco (US), Hitachi (Japan), Dell EMC (US), Honeywell (US), Avigilon (Canada), NetApp (US), Bosch (Germany), Seagate (US), Quantum (US), Schneider Electric (France) ,Fujitsu (Japan), Wester Digital (US), BCDVideo (US), Cloudian (US), Spectra Logic (US), Micron Technology (US), Nexsan (US), RAIDIX (Switzerland), Infortrend (Taiwan), Rasilient System (US), Intransa (US), PIVOT3 (US), IDIS (South Korea), AXIS Communications (Sweden), VIVOTEK (Taiwan), huperLab (Taiwan), Milesight (US), Secure Logiq (UK), Promise Technology (US), D-Link (Taiwan), ADATA (Taiwan), Toshiba (Japan). Hikvision (China), Uniview (China), Qognify (US), Thomas Krenn (Germany), AMAX (US), Genetec (Canada), Pelco (US), and CP PLUS (Germany).

NetApp was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in California, US. The company is one of the leading providers of hybrid cloud data services. It specializes in network storage, cloud computing, storage efficiency, information management, data storage, and hybrid cloud. It operates through 3 reportable segments, namely, product, hardware maintenance and other services, and software maintenance. In the VSS market, NetApp offers Video Surveillance Storage Solution and the NetApp E-Series storage solution. In May 2019, NetApp launched NetApp ONTAP 9.6. NetApp ONTAP 9.6 is a cloud-based flash solution. ONTAP is capable of storing high-quality video surveillance footages.

Seagate was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in California, US. The company is one of the leaders in offering electronic data storage solutions. It specializes in external storage, internal storage, cloud storage, small business storage, portable storage, networking, home entertainment, storage solutions, and data recovery. The company’s main products are HDDs. The company offers SMEs data storage services, such as online backup, data protection, and recovery solutions. In March 2019, Seagate launched the Seagate SkyHawk 14 Tera Byte (TB) hard drive. The hard drive is designed for network video recorders. An AI model is offered with the Seagate SkyHawk 14TB hard drive for supporting frame recognition streams.

