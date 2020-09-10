Inspection Machines Market: Increase the Demand for Used and Refurbished Equipment

According MarketsandMarkets Research Report – [215 Pages Report] The global inspection machines market is projected to reach USD 774 million by 2024 from USD 592 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Regulatory mandates in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices, increasing number of inspection checkpoints in production lines, growing number of product recalls, rising penetration of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, and technological evolution in inspection systems are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Vision inspection systems segment to account for the largest share of the inspection machines market, by product

The vision inspection systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the inspection machines market, by product, in 2019. The high demand for inspecting components for size, shape, color, or reading in pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, chemical, medical device, and food & beverage industries is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Food processing & packaging companies to form the fastest-growing end-user segment in the inspection machines market

Among all end-user segments, the demand for inspection machines is estimated to grow at the highest rate among food processing & packaging companies. This can majorly be attributed to the growing demand for processed foods, increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety, and the growing demand for minimizing human errors in food processing and packaging.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for inspection machines

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the inspection machines market in 2019, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the strong presence of numerous pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturers and the presence of stringent regulatory frameworks for these manufacturers (including an increase in the number of inspection checkpoints in the production line) and highly monitored inspection standards are driving the growth of the inspection machines market in North America.

Companies Covered in inspection machine market

The prominent players operating in the inspection machines market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), METTLER TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Brevetti C.E.A SPA (Italy), Jekson Vision Private Limited (India), Körber AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Cognex Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Antares Vision (Italy), OPTEL Group (Canada), and ACG Worldwide (India).