Growth in Compound Feed Consumption Driving Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market

The global cattle feed market size is expected to grow from USD 63.15 billion in 2015 to USD 72.13 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2016 to 2020. The overall cattle feed additives market size is expected to grow from USD 2.25 billion in 2015 to USD 2.72 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2020. Cattle feed commercially produced by compound feed manufacturers is directly fed or mixed with feed concentrates or roughages before feeding the animals. As defined by FAO “compound feed is a mixture of products of vegetable or animal origin in their natural state, fresh or preserved, or products derived from the industrial processing thereof, or organic or inorganic substances, whether or not containing additives, for oral feeding in the form of a complete feed.” Commercial feed is compounded to be fed as a sole ration by specific formulations prepared according to each growth phase of the cattle. Compound cattle feed are fed to beef cattle, dairy cattle, calves, and others. The base year considered for the study is 2014, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2015 and 2020.

The increasing value for beef products in the North American and Southeast Asian countries such as the U.S., Canada, China, and Indonesia strengthened the feed demand for beef cattle. In the aftermath of significant calf deaths during winter, the livestock farmers have not been restricting themselves to feed the herd with purchased compound feed/ feed concentrates at times of insufficient pastures. Among the beef production systems, cow-calf operation units are profoundly largely when compared to feedlot operators in the U.S. and therefore is expected to lead to an increase in the number of feeder cattle entering feedlot operations in the next 2 years. The feed demand in feedlot operations is projected to grow at a faster rate than the dairy segment during the forecast period.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of key feed and feed additive manufacturers. It includes the profiles of leading companies such Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Royal D.S.M. N.V. (the Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), and Land O’Lakes Inc. (U.S.). Important manufacturers in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are also profiled such as Charoen Pokphand Group (Thailand) and New Hope group (China).

