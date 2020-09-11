How Customer Journey Analytics Market will Rise in Coming Years? Top Industry Players: Callminer, Servion, Kitewheel, Quadient, Clickfox

According to report “Customer Journey Analytics Market by Application (Customer Segmentation and Targeting, Customer Behavioral Analysis, Campaign Management), Touchpoint, Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, the customer journey analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 4.76 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.22 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.8%.

The key forces driving the customer journey analytics market include the need for providing consistent customer experience throughout customer journey and reducing churn out rate of customers, and rising need for competitive differentiation.

Browse

87 Market Data Tables

41 Figures

172 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Customer Journey Analytics Market Size – Global Forecast to 2022”

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119398916

Among industry verticals, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to continue to have the largest market share during the forecast period. This vertical is going through a massive transformation, as banks and insurance companies are focusing multi-channel customer experience management to accelerate customer acquisition, improve business loyalty, and encourage repeat business. The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increased focus on reducing customer churn rate.

The major vendors providing customer journey analytics software and services include:

IBM Corporation (US),

com, Inc. (US),

Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

NICE Ltd. (Israel)

Verint Systems Inc. (US)

Pointillist (Luxembourg)

ClickFox (US)

Quadient (Switzerland)

Kitewheel (US)

Servion Global Solutions Ltd. (India)

CallMiner, Inc. (US)

The cloud-based deployment model is witnessing an increasing demand, due to its cost effectiveness and easy availability. Cloud-based solutions require less physical setup, incur low maintenance costs, and provide 24/7 accessibility from anytime, anywhere. Due to these advancements in cloud technologies, cloud-based deployments are expected to grow at a high growth rate, as compared with the on-premises deployment model. Moreover, cloud-based solutions provide agility and flexibility in use.

In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the emergence of many customer journey analytics vendors in the region are expected to help the region to garner most of the revenues in the market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technology expenditures in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and the demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=119398916

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/customer-journey-analytics.asp