Wooden Street Introduces Another Segment In Table Décor With Tissue Boxes

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Udaipur, India, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Hygiene is always the first concern above all. This is why people today do not stop wiping their hands off with the tissues. Tissue boxes here become an extreme compulsion, be it in homes, offices or even in the car; the accessory is a mandate everywhere. Understanding this, Wooden Street has commenced a ravishing range of tissue box holder online. This range consists of boxes with commendable designs and kinds that are unlike the ordinary white boxes.

All the boxes here are made up of MDF, which stands with the durability. The box will be useful for the coming many years because of the material choice. With this, you get colors and prints that ensure each tissue box cover is designer and exclusive from one another. Scroll down to know more about the collection of tissue boxes online.

Box For The Marble Table

Nowadays, people often prefer marble dining tables as it is quite a contemporary accent to the room. This is where having a tissue box that matches the table shows peculiarity of décor. So, have a look at Iznik Wooden Tissue Paper Box from Wooden Street. This box is enhanced with blue floral pattern over white backdrop. This together represent a calm texture.

Pattern Oriented Boxes

Some tissue boxes not only occur as a functional holder but it can also be a distinct accessory that grab immediate compliments. Consider the example of Paisley Wooden Tissue Paper Box from Wooden Street itself. The paisley with pattern on the white and patterned box is sure to be extremely adorable for being kept in the home or as a tissue box in car.

Floral Pattern

Floral pattern is something that will never go out-dated at any cost. This is indeed the finest example of contemporary décor. So, put on Floral Wooden Tissue Paper Box from Wooden Street. The embellished roses around the tissue box cover makes it worth being decked anywhere.

Dark Colored Boxes

Dark colored tissue boxes can be perfect for taking along and placing in the car too as these do not get dirty easily. So, Wooden Street has tissue boxes for car like Medallion Wooden Tissue Paper Box. It is black and beautiful to be kept handily in any place.

Theme Oriented Boxes

Like the whole interior décor, tissue boxes too can be a brilliant addition to the interior. There are certainly many kinds of patterned boxes that can stick to the theme of the interior. These include Global Wooden Tissue Paper Box, Anapakshi Wooden Tissue Paper Box from Wooden Street. These boxes have got colors and prints that are unlike any usual box. One can surely make their choice according the interior and the theme of the time.With this, there are many other table décor accessories including table linen, cutlery holder, plates, bowl sets, serving trays and a lot more. For further information, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to serve you 24*7.

Conclusion:

Mentioned above were some of the classy tissue box covers that could enchant the table décor brilliantly. One is sure to get the best contrast for the theme.