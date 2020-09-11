E-learning App QANDA Tops Thai Google Play Store Within a Week

Seoul, South Korea, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Seoul-based edutech startup Mathpresso announced that its learning app QANDA reached no.1 on Google Play Store Chart in Thailand, just a week since its launch.

Developed by Korea’s leading edtech startup, Mathpresso, ‘QANDA’ is a mobile app that enables students of all levels to receive instant solutions and 1-on-1 support from some of the world’s top-university tutors. Users can take a photo of a math problem, upload it to the app, and then its AI-based optical character recognition scan will find and solve it in five seconds. Currently, QANDA is used by more than a third of the entire K-12 student population in Korea, the country with one of the highest college enrollment rates in the world.

Thailand became the fastest country to top the Google Play Store Education Chart for QANDA, in comparison to Japan and Vietnam that took four and three months respectively. Other services on the chart include global educational apps such as Google Classroom and Photomath.

“Our core vision is to provide the most effective education for everyone. So we’re thrilled to serve as the learning bridge for Thai students, whose education has been impeded by COVID-19,” said Joyce Choi, Global Director at Mathpresso. “We hope to become the go-to provider of Thailand’s educational contents.”

QANDA is available to download on Google Play App Store and iOS store at https://bit.ly/3m0gAz4 . More information about Mathpresso can be found on www.mathpresso.com.

About Mathpresso

With the mission to provide most effective education for all, Mathpresso develops the world’s leading learning platform, QANDA, a mobile app that allows students of all levels to receive instant answers and customized learning sources at zero or minimal cost. Recognized for its technological advances, Mathpresso was selected as Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2020, national representative of Google AI for Social Good APAC event in 2018, and guest speaker at AWS Public Sector Summit ASEAN in 2019. Since its launch in 2015, It has raised $55 million from investors including Legend Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, and Samsung Ventures. Headquartered in Seoul, Mathpresso has offices in Tokyo and Hanoi.

About QANDA

QANDA, which stands for ‘Q and A,’ is a mobile app that allows students of all levels to receive instant answers and customized learning sources at zero or minimal cost. QANDA recognizes text and mathematical formulas in a photo with optical character recognition (OCR) technology. Supported by a vast amount of solution data and a self-developed search engine, QANDA provides solutions to a student’s question with high accuracy. QANDA provides quality education for anyone at any time and anywhere, giving access to qualified tutors from the world’s top universities. QANDA has over 4 million monthly active users in 50 countries The app currently offers 7 languages – Thai, Korean, English, Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

###