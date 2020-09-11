Application Transformation Market by Service & Vertical – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

According to market research report “Application Transformation Market by Service (Cloud Application Migration, Application Replatforming, Application Integration), Organization Size, Vertical (Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, The global application transformation market size to grow from USD 9.7 billion in 2019 to USD 16.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2019–2024.

The emergence of cloud and big data technologies has taken the transformation process to a new and advanced level. The enterprises are striving to achieve a competitive advantage, which can be achieved with the application transformation process in place. The constant need to be updated with new technologies and enhance the Return on Investment (RoI) requires a scientific approach and agile methodology to mitigate the key risks and challenges involved in the existing legacy applications. These factors are expected to drive the global application transformation market.

Application integration service to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

Application integration is the process of integrating one or more application program’s data or processes with that of other application programs. The existing legacy applications can be integrated into new applications, which leverage the internet, eCommerce, extranet, and other new technologies. Application integration assists in the maintenance and presentation of the data in various application systems, which are synchronized. It can connect to backend application systems to retrieve and insert data. Application integration is necessary for organizations to optimize their IT landscapes, gain business agility, and easily access data from devices and social channels.

Large enterprises to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

Large enterprises are defined as business entities employing over 1,000 employees. The adoption of application transformation in large enterprises is high, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large enterprises are keen to invest in new and latest technologies to run their business effectively. These enterprises are modernizing their legacy applications to reduce their Capital expenditure (CapEx) and Operating expense (OpEx). The enterprises have dedicated in-house Information Technology (IT) resources with large IT budgets, therefore, can consider deploying a variety of application modernization strategies.

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

The US accounts for the highest market share in the application transformation market. The US and Canada are also the leading countries in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries, such as transportation and manufacturing. The US is expected to have the highest market share among all the countries in the application transformation market during the forecast period. It is a technologically advanced country with strong regulations for various verticals.

Major vendors in the global application transformation market include Atos (France), Tech Mahindra (India), Fujitsu (Japan), HCL (India), Cognizant (US), Pivotal Software (US), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), TCS (India), Asysco (Netherlands), Unisys (US), Hexaware (India), Oracle (US), Micro Focus (UK), Bell Integrator (US), and Macrosoft (US).

