Anastomosis Device Market | Rising Incidence of Cancer in the Region

[218 Pages Report] The global anastomosis device market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.1 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of target diseases and the subsequent growth in the number of surgical procedures, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements.

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global anastomosis devices market by type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the anastomosis devices market in four main regions along with their respective key countries (North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

To profile key players in the global anastomosis devices market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, expansions, and R&D activities of the leading players in the anastomosis devices market

However, the high cost of devices and the extensive clinical data requirements for launching new products are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

North America dominated the anastomosis devices market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the favorable reimbursement scenario in the US, rising incidence of cancer in the region, and the implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals.

The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and the presence of a large patient population are driving the growth of the anastomosis devices market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global anastomosis devices market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), EndoEvolution LLC (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Péters Surgical (France), Biosintex (Romania), and Meril Life Sciences (India).