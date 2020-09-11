Defibrillators Market Overview and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — The growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, and training and awareness programs on defibrillators. In addition, emerging markets and the development of S-ICDs and MRI-compatible ICDs and CRT-Ds are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the market.

According to the new market research report defibrillators market is projected to reach USD 10,883.3 million by 2022 from USD 9,323.5 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 3.1%. North America dominated the global defibrillators market in 2017.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=549

• On the basis of type, the defibrillators market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and external defibrillators. The ICDs market is further segmented into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs) and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs). The T-ICDs segment is further categorized as single-chamber ICDs, dual-chamber ICDs, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds).

• On the basis of end users, the defibrillators market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers; prehospital care settings; public access markets; alternate care facilities; and home care settings. The hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global defibrillators market in 2019.

• The ICDs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Factors such as the development of technologically advanced devices with extended longevity, rapid growth in the number of implant procedures, and increasing adoption of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-Ds) and S-ICD systems across the globe are contributing to the large share of this segment.

Prominent players in the defibrillators market include Medtronic (Ireland), St. Jude Medical (US), Boston Scientific (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ZOLL Medical (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Physio-Control (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), SCHILLER AG (Switzerland), Mindray Medical (China), Mediana (South Korea), and METsis Medikal (Turkey).

Medtronic (Ireland) held the leading position in the global ICDs market in 2018. The company has a broad product portfolio, a strong geographical presence, and a wide customer base in emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, and China. To maintain its leading position in the market, the company has been focusing on technological advancements in implantable defibrillators.

ZOLL Medical Corporation (US) held the leading position in the global external defibrillators market with a share of 24.2% in 2018. Over the past three years, the company adopted new product launches, agreements, and partnerships as its core business strategies to enhance its share in the external defibrillators market.

Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=549

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the defibrillators market. The rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of cardiac diseases, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America. Increasing efforts by governments to provide the necessary care to cardiac arrest victims at public places through public-access defibrillation programs have also increased the demand for defibrillators in the region.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com