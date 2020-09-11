Colorants Market Technological Advancements and Business Trends, 2025

Felton, California, Sept. 11, 2020 –

The global Colorants Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global colorants market was estimated at 2,025 kilo tons in the year 2015. Colorants are defined as a substance that is used alone or in combination with other ingredients to impart color in the product by altering its chemical and physical properties.

Key Players:



Hansen Holding A/S Company

GNT Group

Symrise AG

Sethness Products Company

Sensient Technologies Corporation

ROHA JTT group

Growth Drivers:

Natural colorants are extracted from different sources including agricultural, biological, minerals and others. It is anticipated to witness a significant growth due to rising demand for pigments & dyes from various end-use applications majorly including textiles, food & beverages, and plastics.

The key driving factors such as increasing consumer preferences for attractive product packaging, and fashionable clothing trends, especially in U.S. are expected to spur the coloring agents demand over the forecast period. The North American market is dominated by U.S., owing to the high demand of pigment & dye product.

Application Outlook:

Plastics

Textile

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Printing

Paints & Coatings

Regional Insights:

On the basis of region, the global colorants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Europe emerged as a leading consumer accounting for more than 35% of the revenue in 2015. Growing inclination for naturally derived color additives along with the favorable regulatory norms is predicted to steer the market growth in personal care, textile, and food segment over the forecast period.

Rising architectural coatings and printing inks demand in North America are anticipated to boost the market growth in the next eight years. The demand for dyes & pigments was recorded over 550-kilo tons and is estimated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market was worth USD 5,500 million in 2015. Increasing utilization of color additives in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan from end-use industries such as paper, textiles, coatings and plastics are contributing towards the regional growth.

