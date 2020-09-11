Market Leaders in Collagen Peptides Market

Chicago, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global collagen peptides market size is estimated to be valued at USD 599 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 795 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The demand for collagen peptides is increasing significantly, as they are used across various industries. Biotechnological advancement has found its medical applications.

Key players in the collagen peptides market include Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Gelita AG (Germany), Holista CollTech (Australia), Darling Ingredients (Texas), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Weishardt (France), Gelnex (Brazil), Collagen Solutions (UK), Amicogen Inc. (South Korea), and Nippi Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine (Germany), Crescent Biotech (India), Foodmate Co. Ltd. (China), Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (India), BioCell Technology (US), Kayos (India), Aspen Naturals (US), Vital Proteins (US), and Chaitanya Chemicals (India).

Tessenderlo Group was initially established as a chemical company. With time, the company has evolved into a diversified industrial group. The activities of the group can be divided into four operating segments, namely Agro, Bio-valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Tessenderlo Group serves its customers in the agriculture, food, industry, construction and health, and consumer good end markets. It offers collagen peptide products under its bio-valorization segment under PB Leiner. Currently, it operates in regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has been introducing new products for making its product portfolio diverse. For instance, in April 2019, PB Leiner, a business segment of Tessenderlo Group, announced the launch of new collagen product concepts at Vitafoods 2019. The company has also spread awareness about the benefits of collagen peptides in nutritional products, which will help them to increase the demand for the product.

Darling Ingredients is in the business of creating sustainable food, feed, and fuel ingredient solutions. The company processes its meat by-products obtained from animal-based diets, into essential bio-nutrients, fats, oils, proteins, meals, and more. Darling Ingredients offers collagen peptide product range through its brands, Rousselot and Peptan. These collagen peptide products are used for various applications such as food, nutraceutical, pharmaceuticals, and nutricosmetics. The company has its processing plants across five continents. Darling Ingredients has been focused on expanding its business by coming into strategic agreements and partnerships. For example, in October 2019, Rousselot, a brand owned by Darling Ingredients, renewed its 5-year Global Strategic Agreement with By-Health (China). By-Health is a known brand in China’s dietary supplements market. The deal relates to Rousselot’s supply of gelatine and collagen peptides for China’s nutraceutical market. This agreement will also enable both the companies to strengthen their cooperation for ingredient R&D, production, regulations, and clinical studies.

