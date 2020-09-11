Want to enhance your BIM Capabilities? AutoCad provides the most

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-11 — /EPR Network/ — BIM Software is a model-based process for designing and managing buildings and infrastructures. The construction drawings can be used to generate a digital representation of the functional properties of a building or place. BIM software includes computer-aided design (CAD) products and other tools including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP). CAD is used for the architectural design and construction industries. BIM is supported by various tools, technologies and contracts for the generation and management of digital presentations of physical and functional features of places. Autocad BIM offers increased coordination and maintenance in construction documents, improved visualization and improved productivity due to easy retrieval of information. Vital information about vendors for specific materials, location of details and quantities required for estimation and tendering helps for building performance analysis quickly with reduced costs.

Autocad

AutoCAD is the 2D and 3D CAD design software toolset developed by Autodesk. It is a computer-based design and drafting software that offers industry-specific functionality, specialized features and libraries for mechanical design, architecture, 3D mapping and greater mobility with new web and mobile apps.AutoCAD is designed for all sizes of businesses that offers 2D documentation, 3D design and collaboration functionalities within a suite.AutoCAD is available for cloud-based and on-premise deployment options.

AutoCAD supports to several APIs for customization and automation such as AutoLISP, Visual LISP, VBA, .NET and ObjectARX, etc. Autodeskvertical programs include – AutoCAD Architecture, AutoCAD ecscad, AutoCAD Map 3D, AutoCAD Plant 3D, AutoCAD Utility Design, AutoCAD Structural Detailing, Autodesk Civil 3D and many more. AutoCAD allows users to create custom dimensions for drawings, and copy these conventions for other drawings across the same project. The userscan also customize drawing-sheet layouts and sizes and preview the changes in elements at varying scales.

Characteristics of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

• Building information models are computer files that can be extracted, exchanged or networked to support decision-making for built asset.

• BIM automation helps to reduce errors and mismatches in the building performance simulation process.

• BIM software can automatically create an input file for building performance simulations thus saving a significant amount of time and effort.

• Building Information Modeling has collaboration functionality that allows multiple team members to work on the same project model at the same time.

• BIM best describes the geometry, spatial relationships, geographic information, quantities and properties of building elements, cost estimates, material inventories, and project schedule.

• Green Building XML (gbXML) is a subset of BIM that is focused on green building design and operation.

• AI approach for assessing building performance simulation results can provide best simulation performance without any error.

• BIM software helps to optimize the designing work for architecture, construction, plant, civil, and MEP projects.

