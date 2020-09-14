WiFi SiP module ready with Rockchip, Amlogic & Allwinner | SparkLAN

Taipei City , Taiwan, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — SparkLAN introduce wifi sip module product family designed for ultra small and easy integration , have ready with CPU Rockchip , Amlogic, Allwinner, and application for various fields.

A selection of our solutions

Internet of Things

Internet of Things uses sensor technologies to acquire information, such as the status, location, and properties of the physical world Increasing number of traditional management models has made breakthroughs based on the combination of new technologies.

Experience Sharing

CPU Rockchip RK3399 / Allwinner A64 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6256

CPU Rockchip RK3399 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6398S

CPU Allwinner H6 / Amlogic S905 / Amlogic S912 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6345SD

Set top box / 4K TV

The new generation smart STB is a multi-functional appliance integrating traditional broadcasting content, high-quality OTT content delivery, game console, local media playback and internet application.

Experience Sharing

CPU Rockchip RK3288 / RK3328 / Allwinner H6 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6256

CPU Rockchip RK3318 / RK3399 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6212SD

CPU Rockchip RK3399 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6275S

CPU Amlogic S912 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6398S

CPU Amlogic S922X Ready with WiFi SiP AP6738SD, WiFi SiP AP6356SDPB

Weighing Scale

Weighing Scales are highly reliable and provide your business with an effective means of achieving highly accurate readings of weight measurements for a variety of different applications.

Experience Sharing

CPU Rockchip RK3399 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6398S

Facial recognition / Camera

Facial recognition seems amazing it is completely independent in the identification process and It’s fast, accurate, and provides outstanding results in no time.

Experience Sharing

CPU Rockchip RK3399 / Allwinner A20 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6181

CPU Allwinner H6 Ready with WiFi SiP AP6256

About SparkLAN

SparkLAN is dedicated to design-in, marketing and sales of a top-quality wireless solution. Our product range includes commercial grade and Industrial grade wireless modules solution. We provide technical support, consultation, and module, from customer initial development phase right through to production and beyond. Short communication channels within our organization guarantee rapid and highly competent care and attention.

Working closely with our customers, SparkLAN is able to advise customers on the latest trends in technology as well as sharing product roadmaps. In addition to offering technical solutions, SparkLAN also keeps a close eye on prices and lead-times, ensuring the right modules are delivered to the right place at the right time. Our ability to include flexible customer-specific logistics is also a key strength of SparkLAN. http://www.sparklan.com