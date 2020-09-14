Chicago Gold Gallery Celebrates 40 Years of Service

Chicago, Illinois, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Chicago Gold Gallery is pleased to announce they have proudly provided their services to residents throughout the area for 40 years. As a reputable gold buyer, they strive to give their customers the best price for their gold jewelry and other items.

The professional team at Chicago Gold Gallery provides fair cash offers for gold, silver, platinum, silverware, coins, watches, jewelry and more. Their qualified team uses the latest prices to ensure their customers get top dollar for the items they wish to sell. Since 1980, the company has provided this valuable service to residents throughout the Chicago area, helping them make money by getting rid of items they no longer want or need.

Individuals who are interested in selling their items can bring them to the Chicago Gold Gallery location for an appraisal of the value of the items. If they choose to sell, they will receive cash on the spot. The company has built a solid reputation on being fair and impartial in buying jewelry, gold and more, giving their customers peace of mind they will get the right amount every time.

Anyone interested in learning about the services offered can find out more by visiting the Chicago Gold Gallery website or by calling 1-773-338-7787.

About Chicago Gold Gallery: Chicago Gold Gallery buys and sells old jewelry, watches, coins, gold, silver, silverware and more. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for being fair in the prices they pay for items. Customers can rest assured they get the latest price for all of the items they sell.

