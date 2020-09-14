Get the Best Medical Coverage for Your Audience with Event Medical Cover

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — An event involves a small or large number of people. By law, an event organizer needs to ensure the safety of the people attending the event. An event must be assessed depending upon the potential risks that can occur and the requirements to administer those risks. This requirement generally includes solo medics or a team of healthcare professionals.

While planning for any kind of event that might include festivals, public gatherings, sports events, business, and corporate events, film productions, etc. to handle all possible medical emergencies a network of trained healthcare professionals is required. The aim of the event medical cover should be to provide customers with high-quality patient focussed services.

A dedicated and highly qualified team of such healthcare professionals can be found at Medicore Medical Services. They can provide basic or extensive medical services at your event. Over the years of experience, they provide services from initial planning through to debriefing and reporting. They have registered staff including doctors, emergency nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, or first aid responders ensuring patient focussed services. Also, they provide medical personnel, a response car, an ambulance service. With appropriate event medical cover, emergency response time is less and emergency help reaches out to the audience.

Whether it is a family fun day requiring one medic or a festival that requires several medics all are available at Medicore Medical services.

About the company:

Medicore Medical Services is a nationwide provider of accreditated and customized medical, health and safety, instructor courses, event medical cover, and training solutions along with pre-hospital medical and safety services like ambulance services.

Contact:

Phone Number: 01-6854466

Email: info@medicore.ie

Address: J2 Centrepoint, Rosemount Business Park, Dublin 11, Ireland