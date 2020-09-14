Food Emulsifiers Market Growth Driving Factors, Development Trends and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, California, Sept. 14, 2020 – The global Food Emulsifiers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global food emulsifiers market was valued at a revenue of USD 4.36 billion in the year 2015. Bakery & confectionery is one of the significant end-uses, which is likely to drive the global demand over the years ahead, owing to the multifunctionality of these products. Emulsifiers or colloids are widely used as process additives during the manufacturing of victuals.

Key Players:



Danisco A/S

Cargill Inc.

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

Palsgaard A/S

Beldem

BASF SE

Growth Drivers:

Rapid industrialization of the food & beverage sector in Asia Pacific is another significant driver of the food emulsifiers market demand. Changes in consumer preferences regarding various Physico-chemical and sensory attributes such as the texture, quality, nutritional content, and taste are likely to create a positive impact on the industry dynamics during the forecast period.

The U.S. has been one of the prominent consumers of emulsifying agents. The ongoing green label trend in this country over the use of ingredients and additives used in food processing is likely to upsurge the requirement of bio-based and natural ingredients in the future. This in turn is expected to provide a favorable opportunity for the consumption of various natural emulsifying materials in key application sectors over the coming years.

Application Outlook:

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Product Outlook:

Mono-, Di-glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Regional Insights:

Europe accounted for the highest volume share in 2015, constituting 29.5% of the total industry. France, Germany and other East European countries are likely to influence the expansion of industry in the coming years. In Europe, the demand for sorbitan esters and stearoyl lactylates is likely to increase, especially in dairy and bakery applications, at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to depict fastest growth on account of various socio-economic factors, which include strong development of the food & beverage processing industry coupled with the presence of a wide consumer base. This scenario is expected to reflect mainly in India, China and Southeast Asian countries over the years ahead.

