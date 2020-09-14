Growth of Globalized Trade of Processed Seed to Drive the Process Equipment Market

Process equipment market for seed industry includes processed seed market and seed processing equipment market. The processed seed market is estimated at USD 56.07 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 91.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017. On the other hand, the seed processing equipment market is projected to reach USD 3.25 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.00 Billion in 2017. Seed processing is crucial to make seeds ready for sowing. The necessity to increase food production and shrinking arable land has increased the demand for processed seeds, and consequently, seed processing equipment. Higher acceptance and area under GM crop, the rise in globalized trade for processed seed, and growth in awareness in developing countries are other factors driving the growth of process equipment market for seed.

The processed seed market, on the basis of crop type, is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the fruits & vegetables segment, during the forecast period. The mechanical segment is estimated to dominate the processed seed market on the basis of method, through the same period. In the seed processing equipment market, on the basis of type, the coaters segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment through the forecast years.

The cereals & grains segment dominated the processed seed market in 2016, globally, followed by oilseeds & pulses. Cereals & grains account a major portion of the staple diet of the population and animal feed diet as a primary source of energy. The North American region accounted for the largest market share for the mechanically processed seeds in 2016, and this trend is projected to continue over the next five years. The cleaners accounted for the largest share in the seed processing equipment market and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was the major market for this segment in 2016.

The North American region dominated the processed seed market and is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2017 to 2022, both in terms of value and volume. The US is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the region. The country is the largest producer of processed seed in the region. The processed seed market in the country is majorly driven by factors such as high usage of processed seed, technological advancements in farming, and the increased use of genetically modified crops. Multinational corporations in the US played a major role in the advancement of the process equipment market for seed industry, with continuously evolving technological innovations in agricultural and food systems.

The processed seed market is organized and is dominated by few large players such as Bayer (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), and KWS Group (Germany), while the seed processing equipment market is competitive and fragmented, with large-scale seed equipment manufacturers such as Cimbria (Denmark), PETKUS Technologie (Germany), Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing (US), Westrup (Denmark), and Alvan Blanch Development Company (UK).

