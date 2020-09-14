Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market | Manufacturers are Said to Account for the Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ —

[161 Pages Report] The global healthcare supply chain management market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the adoption of GS1 system of standard in the healthcare industry globally, the emergence of cloud-based solutions, reduction in operational costs by improving the efficacy and increase in overall profitability.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=77439622

What are the Opportunities in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market?

Mobile-based healthcare supply chain management solutions

Clinical and supply chain integration

AI and analytics in the healthcare supply chain

Blockchain in healthcare supply chain management

However, the high cost of implementation of supply chain management software is expected to restrict market growth to a certain extent.

Manufacturers are said to account for the largest share in the HSCM market, by the end user.

Based on the end user, the healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into manufacturers, providers, and distributors. Manufacturers must cater to the increasing demand for products from their end-users. Owing to this, manufacturers mainly look for supply chain management solutions for transportation and warehouse management to ensure faster, more accurate, and more efficient functioning. This has resulted in an increased demand for supply chain management solutions in this segment.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=77439622

Key Market Players

The healthcare supply chain management market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. In 2019, SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), and Infor (US) were the leading players in the healthcare supply chain management industry. Other players include McKesson Corporation (US), TECSYS (US), Global Healthcare Exchange (US), Cardinal Health (US), Determine (US), Epicor (US), LLamasoft (US), Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software) (US), Cerner (US), Jump Technologies (US), LogiTag Systems (US), Harris Affinity (US), Premier (US), Accurate Info Soft (US), Hybrent (US), and Arvato Systems (Germany).

Critical questions answered in the report: