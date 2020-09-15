Universal Hip Hop Museum Presents HIP HOP 4 PEACE Livestream SEPT. 21ST @ 7PM EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHUCK D, RAKIM, KRS ONE, AND KURTIS BLOW

LEAD A STAR-STUDDED PEACE DAY LIVE STREAM EVENT,

HIP HOP 4 PEACE

THE UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM LIVE STREAM EVENT ALSO FEATURES AYO & TEO, O.T. GENASIS, AND TOP HIP HOP ARTISTS FROM OVER 20 COUNTRIES

THE BRONX, NY, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Universal Hip Hop Museum announces the lineup of activists, artists, and celebrities for the global, live stream Hip Hop celebration of peace, “Hip Hop 4 Peace,” which will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 7 PM EST on YouTube @UHHMuseum. Top Hip Hop artists from over 20 countries including the United States will lend their voices, art, and performance to benefit the museum’s educational programs to elevate the message of peace. An original score and orchestral Hip Hop interpretation are featured with world video premiers from Kurtis Blow and Klondike Blonde.

“Sept. 21st is the International Day of Peace, Peace Day. What better way to celebrate peace as a cornerstone of Hip Hop culture than on Peace Day,” asked Tina Marie Tyler, creator and Executive Producer, “Hip Hop 4 Peace,” and Advisory Board member, Universal Hip Hop Museum. Production partners include L.U.C. + Rebel Babel Ensemble, Generation Hip Hop Global, and Amistad Research Center.

Featured participants in the live stream event:

CHUCK D

RAKIM

KRS ONE

ROXANNE SHANTE’

O.T. GENASIS

AYO & TEO

SIR-MIX-ALOT

MC SHA-ROCK

NASTY C

Featured participants continued:

NDABA MANDELA

ALPHONSO DAVID

DeRAY DAVIS

THE LUCAS BROTHERS

ROYCE 5’9”

CHUBB ROCK

ARIANNA PUELLO

MOMENTUM CREW

DJ READY D

MASTAFIVE

Hip Hop 4 Peace will feature world video premieres from rap icon Kurtis Blow and rising star Klondike Blonde. Blow’s song “King of Humanity” is an artistic tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis. Blonde’s inspiring tune “Better” is an uplifting message about making positive change through peace and love.

The musical highlight of the live stream event is the exclusive Hip Hop 4 Peace score, “Peace Rhapsody,” composed and arranged by the legendary LeRoy Burgess, Patrick Adams, and Lukasz L.U.C. Rostkowski. Key members of the music production include Elai Tubo, sound engineer, James Davis, music director, and Sterling Overshown, lyrics/vocals.

Please visit Hip Hop 4 Peace for additional information.

#HipHop4Peace

#HH4PEACE

IG @hiphop4peace_

FB @HipHop4PeaceUHHM

About Universal Hip Hop Museum

Anchored in the birthplace of Hip Hop, UHHM is the official museum of Hip Hop founded by its pioneers. The museum celebrates and preserves the history of local and global Hip Hop music and culture from the past, present, and future. Built as a space for audiences, artists, and technology to converge and create unparalleled educational and entertainment experiences. Visit The [R]Evolution of Hip Hop, a sneak peek immersive journey through history as the museum gears up to officially open its doors in 2023. For more information visit www.UHHM.org

###

For additional media inquiries or to schedule an interview please contact:

The Chamber Group

Decota Letman

Decota@thechambergroup.com

Renegade PR

Renee Foster

renegadepr@gmail.com

