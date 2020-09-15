7th Annual IoT, AI & Blockchain Summit 2020 (Virtual Conference)

7th Annual IoT, AI & Blockchain Summit 2020

2nd July 2020, Sterling Mac (Matthan Hotel), Bangalore, India

Bangalore, India, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — This summit will explore the impact of the Internet of Things (IoT), AI & Blockchain on industries, such as manufacturing, transport, supply chain, insurance, logistics, government, energy and automotive.

FEATURES OF OUR VIRTUAL CONCFERENCE:

This virtual conference is a platform to connect, engage and network with industry professionals & solution providers while saving time and ensures enhancement of knowledge at ease.

 Attend all sessions through this webinar (Solo presentations and interactive panel discussions)

 Delegates can see the other delegates and can network with them at the networking lounge at any time during the conference day.

 Delegates can see the exhibitors in their respective booths and they can visit the booths and have a private chat with the exhibitors.

CONFERENCE DELEGATE REGISTRATION:

Please note that this is a PAID event and NOT A FREE event (no complimentary passes available). Any invite, email or tickets issued mentioning it as a free pass or free ticket to this event through any third party site will strictly not be accepted by the organizer and entry won’t be granted at the event.

• Early Bird Discount (Valid till 12th October 2020 ) – (INR 7,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)

• Standard Price ( Valid from 13th October 2020) – (INR 1,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)

• For Bulk Booking of More Than 5 Delegates discounts available

Conference Sponsor & Exhibition Stall – Should you wish to Sponsor, or purchase a Exhibition Stall (Booth) or a paid Speaker Slot

KEY SPEAKERS:

• TULIKA PANDEY, Scientist ‘F’ & Director, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India

• JUERGEN HASE, CEO, Unlimit- A Reliance Group Company

• LT. GEN. DR. SP KOCHHAR, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India

• SUBRATA RAKSHIT, Associate Director (Technology), Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

• NIRANJAN SRINIVASAN , Vice President & Delivery Head – IVS, Infosys

• RAVINDRA SHET , Director – IoT & Convergence Technologies, Samsung Electronics

• RAVICHANDRAN MAHADEVAN, Vice President IoT – Moving Assets, SAP

• ANIRUDDHA DESWANDIKAR , Director & Principal Architect – Strategic AI Initiatives, Microsoft

• LUX RAO, Director & Head – Solutions, NTT India

• RAGHURAM LANKA , Assistant Vice President – AI, Reliance Jio

• KRISHNA MARKANDE, Associate Vice President, Principal Technology Architect, Infosys

• SHEIK BILAL PEER MOHAMMED, Director – Public Services, Utilities & Telco Development, SAP

• SUNIL DAVID, Regional Director – IOT (India and ASEAN region), AT&T

• BIBEKANANDA ROY, Senior Information Security Consultant, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development

• BIPIN PRADEEP KUMAR, Co-Founder, Gaia Smart Cities

• PAVAN KUMAR , Director, Product Management – IoT, SAP

• CHIRANJIV ROY, Chief of Strategy, Data & AI, Access2Justice, INDIA | Ex Nissan/Mercedes/HP/HSBC

• ACHYUTA GHOSH, Head Of Research, NASSCOM

• ASHISH BAJAJ, CEO and Co-Founder, Elear Solutions Tech

• ARVIND TILAK, CEO, Ascent Intellimation

• JOPHY VARGHESE, APAC Head – Strategic SIs & Alliances, Verizon

• MINERVA PANDA , Research Associate, Niramai

• ANVITA BAJPAI, Founder, Sunvai

• DEVESH RAJ, AI, Machine Learning Leader| Ex- Mercedes, Philips, Bosch

• SOORAJ KUMAR RAJ , IIoT Solutions Product Management – Track & Trace, Supply Chain Management, Blockchain, Asset Performance Management, HCL

• M.MUNI PRABAHARAN , Process Engineering Consultant

• MILIND D KULABKAR, Company Secretary and Legal Counsel, Professional Non Executive Resident, Independent Director

• MADHU KARTHA, Senior IT Manager, Dell

Plus many more

