Vacuum Grease Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Felton, USA, 2020-Sep-15 – Global Vacuum Grease Market is anticipated to reach USD 155.9 million by 2025. Vacuum grease is a lubricant with low volatility and mostly suitable for the low-pressure environments. It is resistant to esters, alcohols, water, and alkalis. Vacuum Grease provides protection from corrosion. This is typically restricted to soft vacuum, as ultra-high vacuum or raised temperatures may give glitches with the grease outgassing. Grease is frequently used with glass vacuum systems. All metal systems typically use knife-edge seals in soft metals. While using O ring seals, these should not be greased as it can distort the rings when compressed.

Vacuum Grease Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by type, application, and geography. The market may be explored by type as Hydrocarbon vacuum grease, Silicone vacuum grease, and Fluorocarbon vacuum grease. The “Fluorocarbon-based Vacuum Grease” section dominated the Vacuum Grease Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to development in the laboratory industry in North America and Europe.

Vacuum Grease Market may be explored by application as Laboratory equipment, Food processing, Pharmaceutical, Automotive & Aerospace, and Others. The “Laboratory & Industrial Equipment” dominated the Vacuum Grease Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to development in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial, and academic industries.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Vacuum Grease Industry comprise Dow Corning, M&I Materials Ltd., The Chemours Company (DuPont), Solvay S.A., Ulvac Technologies Inc., Castrol Ltd., Inland Vacuum Industries Inc., Fuchs Lubritech GmbH, Kluber Lubrication, Santolubes LLC, MPT Industries., and Supervac Industries among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE

