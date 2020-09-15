Coronary Stent Market Overview – Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Sep-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to the research report the coronary stent market is expected to reach USD 10.31 billion by 2021 from USD 7.16 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2021.

The report analyzes and studies the major coronary stent market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Prominent players in the coronary stent market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), TERUMO CORPORATION (Japan), STENTYS SA (France), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vascular Concepts (India), and Translumina GmbH (Germany).

Other players in the coronary stent market include companies such as OrbusNeich (Hong Kong), Aachen Resonance GmbH (Germany), amg International GmbH (Germany), Arterial Remodeling Technologies (France), Bioabsorbable Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Devax, Inc. (U.S.), Elixir Medical Corporation (U.S.), Eurocor GmbH (Germany), Fortimedix B.V (Netherlands), InspireMD (U.S.), Medinol Ltd. (Israel), Micell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Reva Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), TriReme Medical Inc. (U.S.), Tryton Medical, Inc. (U.S.), eucatech AG (Germany), ICON Medical Corp. (U.S.), InSitu Technologies Inc. (U.S.), and XTENT, Inc. (U.S.).

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) is one of the key players in the coronary stents market. With robust product portfolio and large geographic presence, the company has managed to create its identity in the coronary stents market.

Medtronic plc (Ireland) is one of the leading players in the coronary stent market. The company’s leading position can be attributed to its product portfolio and its brand identity in the coronary stents market.

Companies are focusing on adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to synergistically develop advanced products in the coronary stent market. These strategies help market players to strengthen their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

The coronary stent market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market in 2016. Asia is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

