Bioreactors Market : Current Trends and Future Opportunities

The global bioreactor market comprising volume market analysis of stainless steel, single-use, and glass bioreactors is expected to reach to USD 1,417 Million by 2021 from USD 955 Million in 2015, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2015 and 2021.

Factors such as the increase in adoption of single-use technologies, use of hybrid technologies: single-use and stainless steel, growing popularity of single-use bioreactor among biopharmaceutical companies and growing biologics to drive the growth of the global bioreactors market. In addition to this, government support to create an innovative bio-economy has triggered the research and development activities and increase in incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cancer and presence of favorable government initiatives made North American regions as an attractive destination to invest in biologics.

This report mainly considers three types of bioreactor material Glass, stainless steel, and single-use bioreactors. Glass bioreactors are majorly used for R&D and scaling up process development. They are also used in academic and research institutes. The single-use segment commanded around 41% of the global bioreactors market, in terms of volume, in 2015. The large percentage of this segment is attributed to the widespread usage of single-use bioreactors across clinical and commercial production.

In this report, the bioreactors market is segmented into four major geographic segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of volume, North America accounted for 42% of the total bioreactors market, by region. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to show the highest growth, being emerging markets for bioreactors owing to the expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector in this region. China, for instance, is the most preferred destination for leading biopharma companies for the production of biologics, and has attracted significant investment in this field.

This research study is aimed at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the global bioreactors market along with detailed classifications, in terms of revenue. It provides comprehensive competitive landscape and identifies the key players with respect to percentage share. The research study also includes a detailed segmentation of the global bioreactors market, on the basis of end-user, usage, scale, material, control type, and suppliers.

Prominent OEM/system players included in this report are Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of General Electric Company) (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S), Eppendorf AG (Germany), and major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) players included in this report are Amec Foster Wheeler plc (U.K.), Fluor Corporation (U.S.), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (U.S.), M+W Group (Germany), PM Group (Ireland), and Technip S.A. (France).

