Kapoor Plastics Offering Medical Grade Polycarbonate COVID-19 Face Shields at Affordable Price

Kapoor Plastics has been a frontrunner in the field of Polycarbonate Sheets, PVC Foam Board Sheets and Acrylic Sheets for the past four decades. With its customer-centric approach, the company focuses on its business operations and meets the requirements of customers each time. To ensure the highest product standards, Kapoor Plastics sources raw materials from highly recognized and reliant brands. Additionally, the company conducts ethical business practices and transparent business dealings for serving its clientele with a difference.

While answering a query, Kapoor Plastics’ spokesperson stated, “For providing a wide variety of products, competitive prices and high quality, Kapoor Plastics has set itself apart from the competition. Owing to the cutting-edge technology of our products, we can market them as per the requirement of our esteemed clients. Our dedicated and experienced professionals know their responsibilities well and work as per the latest industry requirements and standards. All this and more has helped us establish a wide network of clients based across different parts of the world.”

In this tough and challenging COVID-19 time, Kapoor Plastics has emerged as a leading COVID-19 face shield manufacturer in India. The company is dedicatedly manufacturing face shield masks (Visors) for medical service providers, including doctors, paramedical staff, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, chemists and other government institutions. By doing so, Kapoor Plastics strives to help people combat coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

The spokesperson added, “The main component of our coronavirus face shield protection is transparent Lexan polycarbonate film grade 8010. Its thickness is 0.178mm (178 microns) and 0.254mm (254 microns) and is available in 9×12 inch size. Reasons one should trust Kapoor Plastics for high-quality COVID-19 coronavirus face shield masks and visor protection include our modern manufacturing facilities, excellent support, quick and fast order processing, warehouse and logistic facilities and on-time delivery.”

Face shields, sneeze guards and other protective solutions offered by Kapoor Plastics are comfortable to wear, protect a more substantial portion of the face, are less claustrophobic and can be disinfected easily. They have no impact on vision and vocalization, have less retained dermal facial heat, are relatively inexpensive and no fit testing is required.

About Kapoor Plastics:

Kapoor Plastics is a well-recognized name in the polycarbonate sheets, Lexan plastic sheets, PVC foam board sheets and acrylic sheets industry. The company is renowned for providing high-quality and latest products, such as quality and safe COVID-19 protective solutions it is offering these days.

Contact Information:

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road,

Paharganj, New Delhi – 110055

Phone: 9811073913, 9312289026, 011-23550566, 9999440446

Email: kp@kapoorplastics.com

Web: https://www.kapoorplastics.com