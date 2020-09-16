EUV Lithography (EUVL) Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “EUV Lithography (EUVL) Market by End User (Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) and Foundry Companies), Equipment (Qualitative), and Geography (The Americas and Asia Pacific) – Global Trend and Forecast to 2023″, is estimated to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2018 to USD 10.3 billion by 2023; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2%. The market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the next 5 years. Developing defect-free masks, improving the reflectivity of mirrors with minimal abortion, and increasing the output power of EUV light to increase the overall efficiency of EUVL system are the major technological developments that drive EUV Lithography market.

IDM segment held largest share in 2017

Leading IDMs in the EUV lithography market are Samsung (South Korea) and Intel (US). These companies have invested in ASML’s (Netherlands) R&D for the development of EUVL and have been the key customers of EUVL. For instance, in 2014, Samsung (South Korea) has successfully processed 200,000 wafers with EUV lithography technology. In addition to this, Intel (US) placed around 15 orders at ASML (Netherlands) for EUV lithography to integrate in its newly developing plants. Therefore, the IDM held the largest market of EUV lithography in 2017

APAC to hold larger share during forecast period

The market growth in APAC is attributed to the increasing demand from Fab-less players at leading foundries in the region and growing number of wafer processing capability. Additionally, there is a wide presence of a large number of foundries and leading IDMs such as Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), and Toshiba (Japan). TSMC (Taiwan), the world’s leading foundry, is investing in the expansion of its wafer-processing capability and is planning to invest in the EUV lithography technology as well. The emerging market for performance and storage memory in growing consumer applications will significantly boost the adoption of EUV lithography in APAC.

The market for IDM in the Americas expected to grow at higher rate during forecast period

The Americas is among the largest producers of memory chips in the world. The presence of world’s leading IDMs such as Intel (US) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US) in the Americas and their process of manufacturing at smaller nodes, such as 7 nm and 5 nm, are the key enablers for the development of the EUV lithography market in the Americas. In addition, the region has the highest demand for advanced electronics, which eventually drives the adoption of EUV lithography in the Americas.

Key players in the EUV lithography market include ASML Holding (Netherlands), Nikon (Japan) and Canon (Canon) (Japan) Carl Zeiss (Germany), Toppan Printing (Japan), NTT Advanced Technology (Japan), Intel (US), Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), TSMC (Taiwan), and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US).

