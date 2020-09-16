Crop Protection Chemicals Market Emerging Trend | Sales Overview | In-depth Forecast To 2022

Felton, California, Sept. 16, 2020 – The global Crop Protection Chemicals Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global crop protection chemicals market is expected to cross USD 90.09 billion in the forecast period. Crop protection chemicals for agriculture have not only played a significant role in production of food to support food demands but also lower the risk of infestation and infectious disease transmitted by micro-organisms and insects.

Key Players:



Arysta LifeScience

American Vanguard

Bayer CropScience

BioWorks

BASF SE

Chemtura Corp

Growth Drivers:

Crop protection chemicals industry is driven by factors such as rise in necessity for enhanced crop yield to suffice the food demands for rapidly growing population. In addition, inclination toward bio-pesticides when compared to synthetic pesticides is likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. The market witnesses several opportunities in the form of rise in demand for food across various parts of globe.

Evolution in technologies such as chemicals, automated high-throughput, crop genetics, formulations, and smart agriculture is likely to offer new tools in the discovery and progress of agrochemicals.

However, land scarcity and limited food supply are likely to disturb the market growth in the forecast period upto 2022.

Product Outlook:

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Application Outlook:

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals

Maize

Cotton

Rice

Regional Insights:

European crop protection market leads in the global scenario owing to high demand for vegetable and fruits. Middle Eastern regions are likely to gain a strong market position in the crop protection chemicals market due to extensive farming and agricultural practices. Asia-Pacific’s crop protection chemicals industry is expected to gain a prominent position due to smart agricultural practice; demand for food on regular basis, and rise in technology with respect to agriculture.

