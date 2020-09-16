Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, USA, 2020-Sep-16 – Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.60 trillion by 2025. Nonalcoholic Beverage is also termed as “Virgin drink”. Non-alcoholic beverages contain less than 0.5% alcohol. The factors that drive the growth of the market include increasing awareness among consumers toward proper health and well-being, changing lifestyle, influx of convenience beverages. Furthermore, increasing focus on R&D among key players with regards to low or zero-calories drinks is estimated to witness high growth in the years to come.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as strict government rules and regulations related to the ingredients in non-alcoholic beverages and increasing awareness regarding among consumers regarding health hazards such as diabetes resulting out of excessive consumption of non-alcoholic beverages. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Nonalcoholic Beverage Market may be explored by product, distribution channel and geography. Market may be explored by products as Functional Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs), Sports Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Bottled Water and other. The “Functional beverage” dominated the Beverage Market in 2016 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025.

Nonalcoholic Beverage Market may be explored by distribution channel as Vending Machine Operations, Supermarkets and general merchandisers, Convenience Stores & Gas Stations, Food Service & Drinking Places, and Other. The “Supermarket and Convenience stores” segment dominated the Nonalcoholic Beverage Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Expanding food and beverage services comprising fast-food joints, full-service restaurants, primary distribution channel, and takeaway outlets, will upsurge the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Nonalcoholic Beverage Industry comprise Suja Life, LLC, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, FreshBev, PepsiCo, Inc., A.G. Barr, Dydo Drinco, Livewire Energy; Calcol, Inc., Attitude Drinks, Co., Danone, Nestl S.A., and Kraft Foods Group, Inc., and the Coca-Cola Company. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Billion Liters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

