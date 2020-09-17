Oberheiden & Bell Launches Personal Injury Practice In Dallas

Dallas, TX, 2020-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Oberheiden & Bellhas opened a new office in Dallas, Texas. The practice will handle personal injury and related claims. The firm is expanding to meet the increasing demand for injury attorneys.

Dr. Oberheiden, Founder of Oberheiden & Bell, stated, “I am delighted to announce the opening of our Dallas, TX personal injury office. I am positive we will make a significant contribution by attending to the increasing personal injury claims that take forever to resolve.”

Dr. Oberheidenis pleased to welcome partner – James S. Bell. Mr. James Bell will join Dr. Oberheiden to represent clients in wrongful death and serious injury cases.

Dr. Oberheiden is an established litigator known for his aggressiveness when pursuing justice for his clients. Mr. Bell is a seasoned trial attorney with record settlements and countless favorable verdicts under his name. As a team, both Oberheiden and Bell boast of 20+ years of experience and over $6 billion in client settlements.

Dr. Oberheiden and his team are ready to represent victims who have been wrongfully injured in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, falls, slips, medical malpractice, product defect accidents, and other traumatic accidents/events.

Besides being renowned for setting trial and settlement records, Oberheiden & Bellalso boasts of being a comforting and reassuring practice that supports clients during their toughest times.

Persons who are injured out of negligence and families who have been bereaved because of a third party’s negligent actions can contact Oberheiden & Bellfor a non-obligation FREE consultation.

Oberheiden & Bell Contact Information :

Phone number:469-300-3856

Website: DallasInjury.org

Disclaimer: This press release can constitute legal practice/attorney advertising in some jurisdictions. The information above doesn’t constitute legal advice. Past settlement and verdict results can’t be assured in the future. All disclaimers apply.